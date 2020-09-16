Sheriff, Hospital debunk Chairman’s claim on WRIR Covid Patients in Riverton

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee today said claims by Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter “were false and without any merit whatsoever.”

In a Tribal Relations Interim Legislative Committee meeting held Monday, Spoonhunter claimed, without evidence, that Northern Arapaho Tribal members with Covid-19 symptoms were refused treatment at Riverton’s SageWest Health Care Hospital back in March. He further claimed, without citing evidence, that those tribal individuals were loaded into the back of Fremont County Sheriff’s Office patrol pickup trucks and driven to Fort Washakie.

After Spoonhunter’s comments were made public, SageWest Health Care also released a statement that indicated no one was denied care at the hospital.

Sheriff Lee’s complete statement is copied below, without editing: