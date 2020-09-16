Riverton Senior Center Awarded Solar Energy Grant

The Riverton City Council was told Tuesday night that a grant application for a solar panel renewable energy system at the Riverton Senior Citizens Center had been approved.

City Administrator Tony Tolstedt said the PacifiCorp’s Blue Sky Grant from Rocky Mountain Power was awarded in the amount of $36,000.

According to Rocky Mountain Power’s website, “Blue Sky community project funding comes from customers participating in the Blue Sky program and is available to help cover the capital costs of installing new renewable energy systems for non-residential, community-serving sites within the Rocky Mountain Power service area. Fifteen new projects were funded in 2019 totaling more than $2.3 million. In 2020, nine new projects have been funded for a total of $1.4 million.”

Previous solar grants to provide renewable energy systems locally were awarded to the Soldiers House in Riverton in 2013, the Lander Care and Share Food Bank in 2013, four grants were awarded to the National Outdoor Leadership School in Lander between 2007 and 2012 for the school’s Lander Campuses and International Headquarters, and in 2017 the Wyoming State Headquarters of The Nature Conservancy in Lander. also received a solar grant.