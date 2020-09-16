Over 90% of Households Have Been Counted in the 2020 Census

The 2020 Census is now in the final stretch with counting set to end on September 30th.

The U.S. Census Bureau has begun to release daily 2020 Census housing unit completion rates, including the 2020 Census self-response rate and Nonresponse Followup completion rate.

According to the Census, 91.8% of housing units have been accounted for nationally in the 2020 Census as of Sept. 14, with 26% counted by census takers and other field data collection operations, and 65.8% of housing units responding online, by phone, or by mail.

Wyoming’s overall response rate has been 89.3 percent while Colorado leads the region with a 91.9 percent response and Montana lags with 84.6 percent response. Among Tribal Communities, the Wind River Reservation response rate of 51.6 percent is the best among reservations in Montana and Utah. The Southern Ute response rate is 49.20 percent while the Flathead Reservation rate is 45 percent.

Advertisement

When more households self-respond to the census, census takers will have fewer households to visit. It has never been easier to respond to the census on your own, whether online at 2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail. More than 97 million households in the country have responded on their own so far!