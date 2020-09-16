2021 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) applications now available

Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources is accepting 2021 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) applications.

This year $1,843,483 is available for the acquisition and/or development of public outdoor recreational lands and facilities. To be eligible, the project site must be maintained for public outdoor recreation for perpetuity. Applicants must be a municipality, county, school district or recreation district. LWCF grant applications must be postmarked no later than December 31.

In the past 10 years, there has been 2 Land and Water Conservation Grants awrded in Fremont County and none to Hot Springs or Washakie counties.

In 2017 the Riverton City Park Splash Pad was awarded $117,940 and the City of Lander’s Rodeo Bleacher Replacement Project received $107,500.

Application materials and guidance are available online at https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/learn/recreation-grants

The Land and Water Conservation Fund is America’s most important conservation program. It is funded from the federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf pursuant to the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act and appropriated by Congress.

Administered by the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, since its inception the program has funded hundreds of recreational projects throughout Wyoming totaling nearly $40 million.

"We encourage communities to apply and to call with any project planning or grant application questions," Wyoming State Parks Grant Manager Louisa Lopez said. "The Land and Water Conservation Fund has granted projects in every Wyoming county since 1964 including approximately 372 locations."

For more information contact Louisa Lopez, Grant Manager, SPCR 307-777-6491 or louisa.lopez@wyo.gov.