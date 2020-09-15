State Parks Fees Subject of Special Meeting Thursday

A special meeting of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission will convene Thursday, September 17 at 11 a.m. via Google Hangouts. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling: Phone Number (US)+1 339-545-2239 PIN: 431 833 148#

During the meeting, the Commission will review, discuss and make recommendations for new park fees for next year.

The Commission has advisory responsibility for the agency which involves the planning, acquisition, development and management of all state parks, the State Trails Program, State Recreation Areas, State Historic Sites and Archaeology sites and Outdoor Recreation Office. The Commission also advises the Wyoming State Museum, Wyoming Arts Council, the official State Records Center and Archives, the Office of the State Archaeologist, historical research activities, the State Historic Preservation Office and the Cultural Trust Fund.

Members of the Commission are: President Julie Greer, Sheridan; Vice President Robert Tyrrell, DDS, Star Valley Ranch; Aaron Bannon, Lander; Wayne Deahl, Torrington; Kathy Lenz, Sundance; Dudley Gardner, Ph.D, Rock Springs; Chuck Engebretsen, Lost Springs; Don Schmalz, Cody; and Sue Peters, Riverton.