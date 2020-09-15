Lone Star Fire showed slow growth Monday

The Lone Star Fire in Yellowstone size Tuesday morning is 3,348 acres burned.

Here’s what we know:

Activity on the The Lone Star Fire has increased slightly with warm temperatures. Low relative humidity along with warm temperatures could cause the fire to become more active in the next few days.

Smoke and a widespread haze may be visible in the area through the end of the week as smoke from the fire mixes with smoke from the West Coast.

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb is open but may be closed at any time due to smoke and low visibility. Advertisement

Fire activity in the western United States has created high demand for firefighting resources. The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5 (PL5). This represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources.

All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts. Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high; campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.