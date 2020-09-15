CWC Rustler 500 Fundraiser going virtual this year

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Rustler 500 which was scheduled to happen in March had to be postponed. Due to current restrictions and safety protocols, the CWC Booster Board along with the Athletic Department, have decided to host a virtual drawing for all ticket buyers.

The drawing will take place in early December (date TBA). On behalf of the Booster Board, Athletic Director, staff and coaches, we would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has purchased a ticket and for your continued support of Rustler Athletics.

Thank you to the businesses and individuals who donated items for the event. They will be used at our next fundraiser. Tickets are still available to purchase. Don’t miss out on your chance to win $10,000!