Sunday Crash killed One near Ethete/287 Intersection

Article Updated: September 14, 2020
One man was killed in a vehicle rollover Sunday afternoon on the Wind River Indian Reservation. No other details have been released. The Fremont County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death and indicated an investigation is underway by the FBI, the BIA Wind River Police and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 1:42 p.m. near Hornecker’s Corner south of Ethete on the Blue Sky Highway.

