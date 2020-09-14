Sunday Crash killed One near Ethete/287 Intersection

One man was killed in a vehicle rollover Sunday afternoon on the Wind River Indian Reservation. No other details have been released. The Fremont County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death and indicated an investigation is underway by the FBI, the BIA Wind River Police and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 1:42 p.m. near Hornecker’s Corner south of Ethete on the Blue Sky Highway.
Breaking News
-
Five years ago local community and business leaders, the U.S. Secretary of Labor and…
-
Paving is under way on a $3.3 million highway improvement project through the Town of Thermopolis on…
-
A student at Central Wyoming College has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made…
-
Additional coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Natrona and Sheridan counties involving Wyoming residents who…
-
Aug 30, 1950 - Sep 12, 2020 Charles Brown, Sr., 70 of Ethete, WY passed…
-
Cora “Sue” Fisher-Krebs, 73, died September 6, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming. She was born on…
-
One man was killed in a vehicle rollover Sunday afternoon on the Wind River Indian…
-
Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Joe Belcher Director of the Wyoming Guardians…
-
Here's what we know about the Lone Star Fire burning near Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone…
-
Riverton Mayor Richard Gard said Monday that the city is currently seeking permission from city…