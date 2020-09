There is a Red Flag Warning this afternoon and evening for favorable weather conditions for wildfires to be erratic and spread rapidly. Otherwise, dry, warm, but smoky skies in many locations. The smoke is from wildfires mostly in California, Oregon and Washington.

Todays high are expected to reach 89°F in Worland, 86°F in Thermopolis, 83°F in Riverton, 82°F in Shoshoni and Jeffrey City, 80°F in Lander and 77°F in Dubois.