Plane made belly landing Sunday at Riverton airport

A single-engine aircraft made what turned out to be an emergency landing Sunday early afternoon at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton without landing gear. There were no injuries and no fire. The airports ARFF Truck (Airport Rescue and FireFighting vehicle) responded and stood by.

A short time after the aircraft made the belly landing, a crane from Bornhoft Construction arrived on the scene and lifted the plane off of the runway.

Advertisement

According to observer Steve Crane, “The plane was cleared from the runway in about 90 minutes. It’s parked on the ramp and standing on its gear now. Great work by Airport ops, Riverton Fire, and Bornhoft Construction.”

The incident will be investigated.

The aircraft landed without its landing gear deployed. The city’s Airport Rescue and Firefighting truck responded and stood by. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over