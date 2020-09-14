Breaking News

Percent of Positive Covid-19 Tests Continues to Improve

Article Updated: September 14, 2020
Wyoming’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated this past week to reflect the continued decline in the percent of COVID-19 tests with a positive result. Over the past 14 days, this rate has dropped to 1.6 percent and has been declining over the past month. Daily new cases have decreased over the past 14 days, from 35 lab-confirmed cases per day to 25.

Albany County now has the most active cases in the state (100), with most of those (66) connected to the University of Wyoming. Laramie and Carbon Counties have the second- and third-most active cases. Teton County continues to have the highest rate of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita, followed by Fremont and Washakie counties.

