Lone Star Fire at 3,348 Acres in Yellowstone

Here’s what we know about the Lone Star Fire burning near Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park:



There has been no significant increase in the size of The Lone Star Fire in the past two days despite warm temperatures and gusty winds.

The fire continues to hold heat and there is a potential for increased growth today and tonight.

The smoke visible throughout our region is, for the most part, from large fires in California and the West Coast.

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb is open but may be closed at any time due to smoke and low visibility. Be cautious if smoke is present.

Fire activity in the western United States has created high demand for firefighting resources. The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5 (PL5). This represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources.

Advertisement

All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts. Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high; campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.

Stay informed! For up-to-date road information, visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.

Trails and campsites in the Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser area are closed. The Fern Cascades Trail is also closed for fire operations. For details, see the Backcountry Situation Report.