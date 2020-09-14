CWC Student Tests Positive for Covid-19; In Quarantine

A student at Central Wyoming College has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made to all CWC staff and students Monday.

“I was informed over the weekend of a positive case of COVID-19 involving a CWC student,” said Kathy Wells, incident commander for the emergency response team at CWC. “The student has returned home to quarantine. I am working with Fremont County Public health and they are performing their routine practice of contact tracing.”

The student who tested positive has returned to their hometown to quarantine. The student was living in the dorms and the housing director and physical plant personnel have taken all necessary actions to disinfect and keep other students safe.

The Fremont County Public Health Department and CWC are conducting contact tracing and have notified individuals who were in close contact with the student. Close contact refers to an individual who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, regardless of whether masks were in use. Those who have been contacted are in quarantine at home or in specific areas of CWC housing set aside at the beginning of the semester for this purpose.

In the meantime, CWC responded quickly and cleaned all high touch surfaces with electrostatic disinfectant as well as a follow up with the Kaivac machine on all surfaces the infected individual was in contact with.

The health and safety of our students and staff is our priority and we have implemented every precaution we can to minimize the spread of this virus,” Wells said. “CWC staff is working hard to meet all the personal and academic needs of the students who are currently in quarantine in CWC’s housing. ” Advertisement Dr. Kathy Wells, incident commander for the emergency response team at CWC

According to CWC’s reopening plan staff and students who are in quarantine must have a negative test result before coming back to campus.

To view CWC’s reopening plan go to www.cwc.edu/coronavirus

Some of the main points in the reopening plan are listed below.

Employees

If you are at home, inform your supervisor, and STAY AT HOME.

If you are on campus, immediately be separated from others and go home, inform your supervisor.

Employees MUST contact their healthcare provider and the Public Health Office and share any guidance received by the healthcare provider and/or from Public Health with their supervisor and HR.

The Supervisor will notify HR of the situation and any guidance received.

Students

Students who DO NOT live in college housing will be instructed by the dean of students to STAY AT HOME, or if on campus, to immediately be separated from others and sent home (if possible).

Students MUST contact their healthcare provider and the Public Health Office, follow all guidelines, and share any guidance received with the dean of students.