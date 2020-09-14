Council to act on Shop Crane, new Logo and Covid-19 Grant

The Riverton City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday evening with a rather light agenda. Action items include the award of a new crane for the city’s mechanics shop, designation of a new city logo and acceptance of a CARES Act reimbursement grant for city expenditures related to Covid-19

According to a memo from Brian Eggleston, the city’s Operations Division Manager, “This project developed after the approval of the FY21 budget. The required emergency purchase would replace the 7.5 ton overhead crane in the mechanics shop. The 40 plus-year-old existing crane recently failed inspection and was immediately taken out of service. The crane is utilized frequently for repairing heavy equipment.

The one and only bid for the project was publicly opened on August 28, 2020. The following is the breakdown of that nationwide competitive bid:American Equipment LLC $62,560.00

In a second action item, the council will be asked to approve a new City of Riverton logo. To date, the City has generally used the City Seal and/or the website image as logos. It was previously recommended and approved that the City of Riverton would develop a logo separate from the City Seal for a uniform branding approach, with the Seal remaining for official use.

Of three logo proposals, the city is recommending the approval of the following:

The council will also be asked to review possible acceptance of a $76,886 Cares Act Reimbursement Grant from the State Land and Investment Board for expenses the city incurred related to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

