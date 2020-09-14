Aug 30, 1950 – Sep 12, 2020

Charles Brown, Sr., 70 of Ethete, WY passed away at Sage West Hospital – Lander on Saturday, September 12, 2020. A wake will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 414 Blue Sky Highway. A traditional ceremony will start at 6:00 pm with a wake to follow A graveside service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Yellowcalf Cemetery.

Help lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 by following the guiding principles of wearing a mask during the ceremonies. It is appreciated by the family.

Charles Brown was born on August 30, 1950 in Arapahoe, WY to Andrew Brown, Jr. and Veronica (Warren) Brown. He was given his Indian name of Rising Sun. He grew up in the St. Stephens area and attended schools there. He graduated with the class of 1968 for Riverton High School.

Charles was baptized into the Catholic faith and was a member at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

On January 24, 1973 he married Jo Etta Antelope in Lander, WY. They celebrated 47 years together this year. They raised their family in Fremont County where they made their home.

He worked at Western Nuclear in Jeffery City as Maintenance Personnel, he was also a Certified Veterinarian Technician, and a Maintenance/Carpenter with Northern Arapaho Housing where he retired after 20 years.

Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, climbing hills with his truck, traveling to landmark areas, cook outs, and above all spending as much time as he could with his family and sharing good times. He is survived by his wife, Jo Etta Brown; sons, Justin (Twyla) Brown and Charles Brown, Jr.; brothers, Andrew L. Brown, III, Alan Brown, and David Brown, Sr.; nieces and nephews, Janice Charley, Lisa Duran, Andrew L. Brown, IV, Donald and Diana Brown, George and Jessica Brown, Veronica Spotted Elk, David Brown, Jr., Stephenie Brown, John T. Brown, Jr., Michael Brown, Rochelle Norse, Joleen Addison and family, Andrea Addison and family, Floyd Addison and family, Tony Addison and family, and Hiram Addison and family; and extended families, Eva C’Hair and family, Wanstall family, Norse family, YellowBear family, and Headley family.

He was preceded in death by parents, Andrew Brown. Jr and Veronica W. Brown; brothers, John T. Brown, Sr., and Gary Brown; sister, Ruth Ann Brown; granddaughter, Kieeoke Brown; niece, Andrea “Gozee” Brown; and nephew, Lionel Brown.

