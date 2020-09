Here are the Friday night high school football scores from the local area. Congrats to the Wolverines and Cougars:

Riverton Wolverines 42, Evanston Red Devils 14

Wind River Cougars 14, Greybull Buffaloes 13

Advertisement

Powell Panthers 31, Lander Valley Tigers 0

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies 22, Shoshoni Wranglers 20

Big Piney Punchers 14, Thermopolis Bobcats 12

Cody Broncs 42, Worland Warriors 6

Today

Dubois at Midwest