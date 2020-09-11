Breaking News

Patriot’s Day 9-11 Parade held in Riverton today

News Director
Article Updated: September 11, 2020
The annual Patriot’s Day Parade in Riverton commemorating the terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon on Washington, D.C. and in a field in Pennsylvania was held this morning.

