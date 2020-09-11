Deanna Hitshew, age 80, died on September 9, 2020 at the Casper Mountain Rehab and Nursing Home in Casper, Wyoming. She was born to William Gustin Sr. and Rita (Laird) Gustin in Lander on February 6, 1940. She was the youngest of 10 children. She attended South Side Grade School and graduated from LVHS in 1958. On June 1, 1958 she married Donald Hitshew in Lander. Two sons were born. Bart and Monty Hitshew. Both were born on the same day. Bart being born August 27, 1959 and Monty being born August 27, 1962.

She worked at many jobs from waiting tables at A&W, cleaning rooms at the Noble Hotel and her job with Dr. Larry Krieger, an optometrist. She worked for him from 1968 – 1977. After her husband started their business, Sinks Canyon Welding and Oil Field Service/Sinks Canyon, Inc. she started working as a receptionist, bookkeeper and gopher (go for this and go for that). She semi-retired at 62 but still worked for the company answering the phone and mostly being the gopher.

Deanna enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, knitting, and making special things for her family and friends. She always enjoyed family gatherings with her brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews and their families.

Her best memories were spending her summers at Dickinson Park on a dude ranch run by her mother, brothers and sisters. She loved riding horses and helped her mother and sisters clean cabins and helped prepare meals. She met people from all walks of life, and this is where she learned to enjoy all people making longtime friends that she always kept in touch with. Her greatest moment was when she became a grandmother. She was always so proud of them and would attend any activity that they were involved in.

Deanna is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Don Hitshew, her son, Monty Hitshew, and her 9 siblings.

Deanna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bart and Tami Hitshew; Granddaughters, Cori (Josh) Hogstad, Fruita, Colorado, Chelsie (Adam) Swets, Des Moines, Iowa and Jordan (Cameron) Campbell, Grand Junction, Colorado, 4 great-grandsons, Hans & Hudson Hogstad, and Jaeger and Kaynen Swets, and many nieces and nephews.

A ceremony will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Deanna’s name may be sent to the Lander Senior Center, 205 S 10th Street, Lander, Wyoming 82520.

