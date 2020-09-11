Cowboy Football Classics Saturday features Wyoming over Tennessee from 2008

Laramie, Wyo. (Sept. 11, 2020) – It was one of the most memorable wins in Wyoming Football history when the Wyoming Cowboys traveled to Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 8, 2008, and defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, 13-7, in Tennessee’s legendary Neyland Stadium.

University of Wyoming football fans will have an opportunity to re-live that Tennessee victory this Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m., M.T. when the radio call of that game will be re-broadcast on Cowboy Sports Network affiliate stations. The win over Tennessee is one of 13 memorable Wyoming games that will be re-broadcast this fall and winter over the Cowboy Sports Network (CSN) as “Cowboy Football Classics”. The series began on Saturday, Sept. 5 featuring UW’s 23-3 home victory over the University of Virginia to open the 2007 season and will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 28 with the re-broadcast of Wyoming’s 38-17 win over Georgia State in the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

The Saturday re-broadcasts will feature a pre-game segment with the Cowboy Sports Network’s radio broadcast team of Dave Walsh and Kevin McKinney reminiscing about the game followed by the original broadcast of the game and the original postgame interviews conducted the day of the game. Walsh and McKinney will also have some closing comments at the end of each broadcast.

In 2008, college football was operating under the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) system. Wyoming’s victory that day was the first time in 22 years that a non-automatic qualifying BCS conference team had won in Neyland Stadium since 1986, when Army defeated the Volunteers 25-21. Never had a Phillip Fulmer coached Tennessee team lost to a non-BCS conference school at home until Wyoming’s 13-7 win. The Cowboys’ victory was also the first by a Mountain West Conference team versus the Volunteers.

Wyoming set the tone for the game on Tennessee’s opening possession when junior defensive end Mike Neuhaus intercepted Vol quarterback Nick Stephens and returned the interception 55 yards down to the Tennessee four-yard line. On the next play, Cowboy redshirt freshman quarterback Chris Stutzriem threw a touchdown pass to junior H-Back Greg Genho and the Cowboys led 7-0.

Midway through the second quarter, Wyoming senior linebacker Ward Dobbs intercepted Stephens and turned the interception into a 24-yard “Pick Six”, giving the Cowboys a 13-0 lead after a failed point-after-touchdown attempt.

Dobbs would be named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance vs. Tennessee. In addition to his 24-yard interception return for a touchdown, he recorded a team high 13 tackles, had 4.0 tackles for losses and 1.0 sack in leading Wyoming to its 13-7 win in Stadium. It was Dobbs first interception return for a touchdown of his career, and proved to be the game winner. Dobbs also moved into seventh place on Wyoming’s career tackle list with his performance versus Tennessee. He ended his Cowboy career with 343 career tackles, and currently ranks No. 10 on the Wyoming career tackle list.

Wyoming’s offense generated 266 yards of total offense on the day, including 167 rushing yards and 99 passing. The Cowboy defense held Tennessee to 219 total yards, only 101 rushing yards and 118 passing, and allowed the Volunteers only one TD in the third quarter on way to their road victory.

For the Cowboys, it was their third win over a Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponent under head coach Joe Glenn. During Coach Glenn’s era at Wyoming (from 2003-08), the Pokes posted a 3-1 record vs. the SEC. His Pokes defeated Ole Miss in Laramie, 37-32, in 2004. His Cowboys also defeated Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., in 2005, by a score of 24-14. Wyoming’s only loss to an SEC team during Glenn’s era came at Florida in the 2005 season opener by a score of 32-14. Glenn was the only University of Wyoming coach to win a game versus an SEC opponent until current Cowboy head coach Craig Bohl led Wyoming to a 37-31 win over Missouri in Laramie on Aug. 31, 2019.

Fans unable to access the radio re-broadcasts on a Cowboy Sports Network affiliate station may listen to the broadcast by clicking on the link on the Wyoming Football page at GoWyo.com.

Cowboy Football Classics Schedule on the Cowboy Sports Network

Sept. 5 2007 win over Virginia, 23-3

Sept. 12 2008 win over Tennessee, 13-7

Sept. 19 2011 win over San Diego State, 30-27

Sept. 26 2011 win over Colorado State, 22-19

Oct. 3 2012 win over Colorado State, 45-31

Oct. 10 2016 win over Boise State, 30-28

Oct. 17 2016 win over San Diego State, 34-33

Oct. 24 2017 win over Colorado State, 16-13

Oct. 31 2018 win over Air Force, 35-27

Nov. 7 2018 win over Colorado State, 34-21

Nov. 14 2019 win over Missouri, 37-31

Nov. 21 2017 win over Central Michigan in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 37-14

Nov. 28 2019 win over Georgia State in Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, 38-17

All games to be broadcast at 1 p.m., Mountain Time

