Tribal Relations Committee to meet Monday, Tuesday

The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Interim Tribal Relations Committee has scheduled a virtual meeting for this Monday and Tuesday

The purpose of this meeting is to to work on the Committee’s interim topics. The Committee will receive testimony and comment and foster discussion that will include: (1) COVID-19 pandemic effects, funding and remaining challenges; (2) health care access and issues; (3) law enforcement jurisdiction and updates; (4) Brucellosis containment in elk on Tribal lands; and (5) comments on off-Reservation hunting, vehicle registration exemptions, and other concerns.

Local legislators who are members of the committee include St. Sen. Cale Case of Lander and State Representatives Andi Clifford of Riverton and Lloyd Larsen of Lander

The meeting will be held remotely with a live video stream available on the Legislature’s Website, www.wyoleg.gov. Due to the COVID-19 public-health emergency, the Wyoming Legislature is allowing public comment virtually. A limited number of participants can sign up to provide live public comment for a specified agenda item during the Committee’s upcoming meeting (https://wyoleg.gov/postcomments/Intcommlist.aspx). The total amount of time dedicated to public comment via Zoom is set by the Committee chairmen per Management Council Policy 20-02. Only those who fill out the form to provide live public comments and who are e-mailed the Zoom invite from the Legislative Service Office will be permitted into the meeting to testify.

