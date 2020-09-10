Riverton vs Evanston Week 2 Football Preview

Written By: Cody Beers

Friday, September 10, 2020; Wolverine Field in Riverton, 7 p.m. kickoff. Listen live on 93.9FM (and watch live at wyotoday.com) for the pregame show beginning at 6 p.m.

The Numbers:

Evanston Red Devils

3A West Conference

(Colors: Red and Blue)

Coach Jim Burton – 2nd season, 1-9 overall.

2020 Schedule: Ben Lomond, Utah (H) (29-14 loss), Mountain View (H) (36-21 win), at Riverton, at Lander, Green River (H), at Cody, at Jackson, Star Valley (H), Powell (H).

Evanston Red Devils (1-1). Key players: senior linebacker/running back Jagger Mitchell (5-foot-10, 180 pounds), junior running back David Perez (5-foot-5, 145 pounds), wide receiver/defensive back Cade Francom (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) and wide receiver/linebacker Stetson Wiedrich (6-foot, 175 pounds), and junior quarterback Jaxin Moore (5-foot-9, 140 pounds).

Riverton Wolverines

3A East Conference

(Colors: Red and Black)

Coach Troy Anderson – 1st season, 0-2 overall.

2020 Schedule: at Powell (Zero Week, 37-7 loss), at Cody (44-23 loss), Jackson (H), Douglas (H), at Buffalo, Lander (H), at Worland, at Rawlins.

Riverton (0-2, includes Zero Week). Key players: Quarterback and free safety Damon DeVries, tailback and linebacker Trayton Hyatt, wide receiver Lucas Engle, tight end Jared Lucas, linemen Kaden Gantenbein, Rylan Koehn and Skyler Soule, linebacker Braden Vincent, defensive end Broden Mathes, wide receiver/cornerback Blake Dale.

The Evanston Red Devils experienced winning football last Friday for the first time since the 2018 season.

Granted, it was a 36-21 win over Class 2A Mountain View, but Mountain View was the No. 1-ranked 2A team entering Friday’s contest at Kay Fackrell Field in Evanston. This week, Mountain View is No. 2 in the WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll; Evanston received 9 votes after its win and is ranked 7th in Wyoming.

Evanston dropped a 29-14 loss to Ben Lemond, Utah, at Fackrell Field in the season opener on Aug. 28.

Friday night at 7 p.m., inside a socially-distanced Wolverine Field, the Red Devils meet 1st-year Coach Troy Anderson and the 0-2 Riverton Wolverines. The pregame show on 93.9 KTAK-FM begins at 6 p.m., with blow-by-blow livestreamed video and the game call from Erick Pauley, Cody Beers and sideline reporter Brett Watson available at WyoToday.com.

EVANSTON

It’s Year 2 of the Jim Burton era in Evanston; the Red Devils may have depth issues as the season progresses but they have talent, including speed. Burton is assisted by coaches Roy Barker, Steve Moore, Garth Wagstaff, Jason Mitchell and Chris Link.

Last week, Evanston’s leading rusher was David Perez; No. 24 has gained 133 yards on 8 attempts, including a 74-yard run. The 2nd-leading rusher was senior Jagger Mitchell, who had 91 yards on 23 carries. Last week, Evanston quarterback Jaxin Moore completed 3 of 7 passes for 53 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception; Moore had 7 rushes for 39 yards.

Evanston’s run-first offense has produced 468 yards through its rushing game on 94 carries in 2 weeks, a 234-yard average (5 yards per carry) and 6 rushing touchdowns.

Evanston’s “bigs” along the offensive/defensive fronts include senior Mayson Erickson (6-foot-2, 220 pounds), sophomore Braxton Bauer (6-foot-3, 300 pounds), sophomore Carsen Van Gieson (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) and junior Guillermo Trejo (5-foot-9, 220 pounds).

Last week’s leading defender was Jaxin Moore, who recorded 23 defensive points (7 tackles, 1 interception).

“Our defense will be pretty quick — we’re going to be attacking and aggressive,” Burton said in an interview with Evanston newspaper sports editor Don Cogger early in the August preseason. “We’re not going to be the biggest team, but we’re pretty fast up front. And we have some good speed at the back end. Linebackers — we’re still waiting on a few kids to see exactly who’s going to fit where. We should be fast and aggressive, for sure.”

RIVERTON

Riverton struggled early and often in last week’s 44-23 loss to the Cody Broncs in Week 1 at C.R. Spike Vannoy Field in Cody. Cody led 37-9 at the end of the first half behind the hard-nosed running of Nic Talich, who rushed for 119 yards on 6 carries.

Talich, son of former Wyoming Cowboy Jim Talich, also smacked 33 defensive points on the Wolverines’ offense, including 9.5 tackles, 2 tackes for loss, and an interception.

Riverton saw positives from senior quarterback Damon DeVries against Cody, who completed 21 of 31 passes for 229 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. DeVries’ yards-through-the-air total is No. 1 in Class 3A in Week 1. Seven of DeVries’ passes were hauled in by junior split end Blake Dale (7 catches, 77 yards), and senior tight end Jared Lucas had 5 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. End Lucas Engle had 6 catches for 52 yards, and Tanner Johnson had a pair of catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. Johnson added a 30-yard field goal.

DeVries also led the Riverton rushing attack with 61 yards on 13 carries, which included a 26-yard scramble. Wolverine running back Trayton Hyatt struggled, gaining 4 yards on 15 carries.

The downside: Riverton’s offense managed only 60 yards on the ground on 31 attempts against the aggressive Broncs.

Senior defensive lineman Broden Mathes led Riverton with 17 defensive points, which included 8.5 tackles. Riverton’s defense squandered 289 rushing yards to the Cody Broncs, and 121 yards through the air – through Week 1, Class 3A’s 11th-best performance as a team.

Lucas Engle also scored 17 defensive points (7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 blocked kick). Defensive lineman Kris Topaum recorded 14 defensive points (11 tackles). Kaden Gantenbein recorded 8 defensive points on 7 tackles.

So, there’s room to improve for the Wolverines against the Red Devils Friday night in Riverton. The Park County road trips are done (including Zero Week’s 37-7 loss to Powell), and it’s time for 3 straight home contests.

“We are ‘personnelling’ and working, attempting to develop the physicality and aggression to rush the football and stop the rush of the football,” Riverton Coach Troy Anderson said on Thursday. “We’ve found a couple of ways to use our time more efficiently and effectively, and I think we are moving toward a better place in regards to those two attributes.”

Riverton has made several personnel moves on its offensive and defensive lines, moving 6-foot-3, 308-pound senior lineman Rylan Koehn to center on offense, and replacing him with 6-foot-2 Isaiah Bement at right guard. Bement has moved to the inside of the Wolverine defensive line, and Hayden Brown has moved to the outside.

PREDICTION: Riverton’s pistol-based triple option offense will show rush-the-ball life in Week 2, thanks to early-week adjustments along the Wolverine offensive line, including moving 308-pound senior Rylan Koehn to center, captain of the offensive line. Stopping the Evanston smash-mouth rushing game will be a constant challenge for the Wolverine defense. A key for Riverton will be establishing balance on offense, including consistency in the rushing game. Offensive balance and sure-handed tackling will be enough in the home opener. It is good to be home! Stay away COVID. GBR! FINAL SCORE: Riverton 31, Evanston 25.

Riverton vs. Evanston

(9 games – Riverton holds 5-4 lead)

Sept. 13, 2019

Riverton 24, Evanston 21

Sept. 7, 2018

Evanston 48, Riverton 8

Aug. 25, 2017

Evanston 21, Riverton 8

Oct. 25, 2002

Riverton 38, Evanston 12 (state consolation championship)

Aug. 30, 2002

Riverton 21, Evanston 20

Aug. 24, 2001

Riverton 50, Evanston 14

Sept. 22, 1989

Riverton 24, Evanston 14

Sept. 23, 1988

Riverton 14, Evanston 6

Sept. 25, 1987

Evanston 7, Riverton 3

*Courtesy wyoming-football.com

