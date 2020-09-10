McRae retired from LPD after 20 years

The Lander Police Department has announced the retirement of Patrol Sergeant Shawn McRae. McRae has served the citizens of Lander for the past 20 years.

According to a post on its Facebook Page, the LPD said McRae began his career back in 1998 as a dispatcher for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. He then tested and was hired by the LPD in 2000 and served as a Patrol Officer and a Patrol Sergeant.

“Throughout Sergeant McRae’s years of service, he has been involved in a number of different assignments which include: Tactical Medic, Taser Instructor, involvement with the Law Enforcement Torch Run with the Special Olympics of Wyoming and his specialties in outfitting our patrol fleet with radios, emergency lights and sirens.

Sgt. McRae after 20 years upon his retirement from the force. LPD Photo

“McRae is also well known for his vast knowledge of two-way radio communications and the installation of emergency lighting. McRae can put a light on anything!

“If you know Sergeant McRae, you know he is disciplined in the art of physical fitness. He may tell you he doesn’t like it, but if he didn’t, he wouldn’t still be doing it every day even post retirement. McRae mentored, motivated and encouraged his peers to keep up with their physical fitness.

“He has helped with the professional growth and development of many officers over the years. McRae dedicated his life to being a first responder and has set a high bar. We want to thank Sergeant McRae for his professional dedicated service to the citizens of Lander and in Fremont County, Wyoming.

“CONGRATULATIONS Sergeant McRae. Go have some fun! YOU’VE EARNED IT”

–Lander Police Department