Lander Council Tabled Zoning Ordinance, for now

The Lander City Council Tuesday night decided the best way to handle a controversial city ordinance was to eat it like an elephant… one bite at a time. After the ordinance was amended to take out the most controversial items, including Accessory Housing Units (ADUs), Cottage housing and parking requirements, the ordinance was tabled until at least October 13th.

Councilor Missy White spent a good amount of time at the beginning of the discussion setting the record straight and correcting misinformation that had been spread about the ordinance. Councilor Cade Maestas authored the amendment taking out the aforementioned items and then suggested sending the ordinance back to the planning commission where the items can be reworked and sent back to the council one at a time instead of in a total package.

“The information was not presented clearly and what the ordinance offers,” said Council member Chris Hulme, “It was overwhelming. We need a shorter and tidier presentation about the benefits of the ordinance instead of scrapping it.” He also said what was missed in the early rounds of the discussion is that the cottage homes were single-family dwellings that could be constructed one at a time. We need more time to fully explain this and get to a good compromise.”

Advertisement

White said the council needed to get to single issue conversations on the ordinance.

Lander Realtor Tiffany Hartpence was invited to be a guest speaker at the meeting, and she said the proposed ordinance did not fit the need for affordable housing, which was a stated goal of the council. She said the cost of construction in Lander around $200 per square foot would end up producing houses that would be unaffordable to the target group.

“We need to make some adjustments to address the housing price gap, which is between $200,000 to $500,000 presently. She said more homes in the $250,000 to $350,000 range were needed.

About 60 city residents attended the council meeting, about half the number who filled the community and convention center at last weeks work session meeting.