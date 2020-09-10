Update: Treasurer Madjic to resign; Cited Personal issues

UPDATED 9-10-20

Wyotoday.com has learned that Fremont County Treasurer Tom Madjic, who was elected two years ago has submitted his resignation to the County Commissioners effective at the end of this month. The reason cited by Madjic in a letter to the board for was “personal reasons.

No other details were immediately available and calls to the treasurer’s office were answered by voice mail. Outreach to the Treasurer himself have gone unanswered at this point.

Fremont County Commission Chairman Travis Becker told Wyotoday.com Wednesday afternoon that the emailed letter came in to the commission late Tuesday with no other explanation. Becker said the resignation was unanticipated and that it came out of the blue. He said he didn’t know anything beyond that, other than he, in a message to Madjic, urged him to alert his staff and the media.

The commissioners have not acted upon the resignation, but when they do it will initiate a replacement process. To fill the upcoming vacancy, the Fremont County Republican Party’s Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen will now be called upon to meet at the courthouse in Lander, receive applications and conduct interviews for the position, and then present three candidates to the commissioners to fill the opening.

Madjic defeated Deputy Treasurer Jim Anderson two years ago to win the office. Madjic was a former deputy county attorney who had an accounting degree and who recently moved from Lander to Riverton. Anderson remains the Treasurer’s chief deputy.

