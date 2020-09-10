FCSD#25 Enrollment down 200 students from spring

The student count after the first week of school in Riverton totaled about 2,200 students, down by 200 from the end of school last spring.

Superintendent JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said it appeared that about 175 families had moved out of the district during the summer months. “We think some people lost their jobs and had to relocate or they moved in with other family members outside of the district. We knew it would be interesting, but it is a concern losing so many students,” she said.

Flanagan also noted that enrollment at the district’s virtual Spur Academy has reached 198 students. The program was originally planned for some 140 students, but continued concerns over Covid-19 pushed more students into the program, she said.

Flanagan noted that the district is still contacting families who were in the district last spring to determine that status this fall.

A good portion of the district’s funding comes from the number of students enrolled in school, and with budget cuts, the loss of revenue is concerning, Flanagan noted.