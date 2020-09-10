Expect detours and delays at Old Faithful; Bridge repairs

Yellowstone National Park is advising that the Old Faithful Overpass Bridge remains closed as repair work continues. The closure allows crews full access to the entire deck surface and approach lanes. This work includes deck repairs, new approach slabs, new curbing, girder repairs, railing improvements, and the removal and replacement of deck drains.

Here is the latest:

The projected completion date (weather permitting) is late October, 2020.

Travelers can access Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, lodges, stores, the clinic, and gas station.

Expect detours and delays. If you are not traveling directly to Old Faithful, consider alternate routes due to delays throughout the area.

Road conditions can quickly change in Yellowstone. Find current road status on the park website and by calling (307) 344-2117. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Background

The overpass was closed on July 22 due to safety concerns for the National Park Service to evaluate the condition of the bridge.

Traffic was routed around the overpass bridge.