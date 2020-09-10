Employer reported theft of money; Home break-in

Arrests/Citations – Sept. 9

Neal Yeargan-Track, 27, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Shoplifting at Walmart and Interference for lying about his name.

Anthony Newholy, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Blotter – Sept. 9

A Riverton business reported an employee had stolen $1,400 from a bank account.

A resident on South Broadway reported the theft of money and jewelry from her home. An investigation is underway.

An attempted burglary was reported on North 16th East where a screen over a kitchen window had been sliced open. A report is pending.

A renter advised police that someone had attempted a break-in on Jefferson Avenue, discovering window screens had been broken.