Scattered showers will increase from the south as clouds build across area today according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. Temperatures are warming up and drying out for the approaching weekend.

Today’s highs are forecast to be 68°F in Worland, 65°F in Thermopolis, 63°F in Shoshoni, 58°F in Riverton and Dubois, 56°F in Lander, and 53°F in Jeffrey City.