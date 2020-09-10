Animal Abuse Allegations; Sexual Assault; Theft

Arrests/Citations – Sept. 8-10

The Fremont County Detention Center has a current inmate population of 124 prisoners, including four inmates behind held outside of the county.

Blotter – Sept. 8-10

There were several search and rescue efforts launched on Wednesday, one for a trio of individuals who were found walking out of the Big Sandy Entrance on the west side of the Wind River Range and for a motorist who had become stuck in a snow drift on the Oregon Buttes Road southwest of South Pass. The subject was rescued.

A sexual assault in the Riverton area is under investigation by Deputies. The incident was reported Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

A vehicle theft was reported on Ocean Vista Lane near Kinnear.

A credit card fraud was reported Tuesday morning and is under investigation.

An animal abuse allegation inside the county is under investigation. No other details were released.

The FCSO received a report of an injured dog who had a collar embedded int its neck. A report is pending.

Fire reports included four controlled burns and two medical assists on Wednesday and eight controlled burns on Tuesday, along with six wires down calls from the overnight storm, and two natural gas leak investigations.