“Women’s Suffrage and the Sexual Revolution” — tonight at 6 pm on Zoom

Join Wyoming Humanities, Dr. Sherry Smith (www.sherrylsmith.com), and Dr. Kimberly Hamlin (www.kimberlyhamlin.com) for a lively discussion on the intersection between women’s suffrage and new ideas about sexuality at the start of the 20th century. Learn how two women, Sarah Bard Field and Helen Hamilton Gardener, advocated for women’s right to vote and for sexual freedom. A Q&A will follow. The event can be viewed through the Zoom event as well as on Facebook Live.



The link to the Zoom event is here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82473231936

Learn more and sign up for our event here: https://link.thinkwy.org/3bDPCs8