Fremont Treasurer Madjic to resign; Cited Personal issues

Wyotoday.com has learned that Fremont County Treasurer Tom Madjic, who was elected in 2018, has submitted his resignation to the County Commissioners effective at the end of this month. The reason allegedly cited by Madjic was “personal” according to sources.

Fremont County Treasurer Tom Madjic is pictured in this file photo promoting Veteran’s license plates and the Native American Tax exemption. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

No other details were immediately available and calls to the treasurer’s office were answered by voice mail. Other efforts to reach Madjic were unsuccessful.

Fremont County Commission Chairman Travis Becker was in meetings and unavailable for comment this morning, according to his office. A call to his cellular phone also went directly to voice mail.

To fill the upcoming vacancy, the Fremont County Republican Party’s Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen will now be called upon to meet and present three candidates to the county commissioners to fill the upcoming vacancy.

Madjic defeated former long-term treasurer Scott Harnsberger two years ago to win the office. Madjic was a former deputy county attorney who had an accounting degree and who recently moved from Lander to Riverton.