Another FCSD25 Student diagnosed with Covid-19

The Riverton School board Tuesday night was told that another student, this time at Riverton Middle School, tested positive for Covid-19. Superintendent JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said there was no need for any quarantine as the student had been out of school since last Friday and over the Labor Day Weekend. “Precautions would’ve been taken if the student had had close contact with others within 48 hours, so we have no issues with that. The student is recovering and doing fine,” Flanagan said.

On another Covid-19 issue, the Superintendent said any employee needing emergency leave for the Coronavirus will get 10 days off, per Federal guidelines and if additional time is needed the district will extend for another 10 days without using accrued time and with pay at two-third of normal. She said the employee can then be made whole again by using accrued time. “We don’t want to hit them with a double whammy,” she said.

On the good news, Riverton High School’s Homecoming has been set for the week of September 18th. Flanagan said some of the activities will be virtual, but there will still be the burning of the R with students socially distanced on the football field. No out-of-district dates will be allowed for a dance and that there will be a parade with social distancing. The district, this year, will not bring the K-8 students to watch the parade, but instead have activities in their schools to enjoy homecoming.