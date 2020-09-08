UW Reports more Covid-19 cases over Labor Day weekend

The University of Wyoming reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 over the Labor Day weekend, nine of them students who were exhibiting symptoms of the infection.

That brings the number of active cases among the UW community to 67 — 14 students living on campus, 50 students living off campus and three employees living off campus.

Of the new cases reported since Friday, seven came from UW’s bridge testing program of employees and students on campus during Phase 1 of the university’s phased fall return plan.

“We remain concerned that we’re seeing more indications of community spread, which would make it more difficult for us to come out of the pause and resume our fall return plan,” says UW epidemiologist Brant Schumaker, who is directing the university’s testing program. “We are working to get a better handle on the sources and prevalence of the infections to gain a more complete picture of the situation on campus and in the community.”

Advertisement

Some 117 people — 22 on campus and 95 off campus — are in 14-day quarantine because they were in close contact with people who tested positive. A total of 14 students are being monitored for symptoms and awaiting test results.

The total number of COVID-19 cases among UW students and employees since the pandemic began is 133.

An increase in the number of symptomatic people testing positive last week triggered a five-day pause to UW’s fall return plan. By the end of that period Wednesday, UW President Ed Seidel will determine next steps, such as returning to the phased fall return plan; extending the pause to gather further information; or shifting to a fully virtual environment.

More information about the pause is available at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which is being updated as information becomes available. Those with questions may also call (307) 766-COVD (2683) or email COVID19@uwyo.edu.

