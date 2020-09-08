Storm cancels inbound flight – Rock Springs passengers overnighted in Riverton

The United Express evening flight from Denver into Riverton last night was cancelled due to the weather and a separate flight was scheduled this morning to get those passengers into Riverton.

The morning Riverton flight was able to depart thanks to the airport staff who had cleared the runways and taxiways of snow that had not melted.

Interestingly, the Denver to Rock Springs flight last night was diverted into Riverton after the flight could not land in Sweetwater County. The passengers overnighted inside the Riverton terminal. When the road over South Pass re-opens, those passengers will be bused back to Rock Springs.