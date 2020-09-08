Several Road Closures due to Winter Conditions

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports that Highway 28 over South Pass is closed due to winter conditions, as in US 20/26 between Moneta and Waltman.

Most roads in the area are wet, slick and slick in spots, there is some slush west of Riverton between the Weather Service Station and the Eight Mile Road.

Reduced visibility is reported in the Thermopolis area at 5:30 a.m. and a falling rock advisory through the Wind River Canyon. Blowing snow is reported on US 287/WYO 789 from Beaver Rim through Lamont.