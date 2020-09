Rustler Runners Do Well Despite Extreme Heat

The CWC Cross Country teams met in Carr, CO over the weekend to compete in a dual against Colorado Mountain College. The race was held in a very small town on soft gravel roads in extrememly hot conditions (95 degrees). Both coaches were very pleased with the times given how extreme the conditions were. According to Darren Brungardt, the Head Coach at Colorado Mountain College, “It was like running in an oven!”

Results:

Up Next: Central will host Colorado Mountain College and College of Southern Idaho on Saturday, September 12th. The men’s race will start at 10:00am and the women’s will start at 10:45am. Both races will start and finish at the CWC Soccer Field.

Advertisement