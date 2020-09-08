Breaking News

Riverton Council to Review Fireworks Code tonight

Article Updated: September 8, 2020
The Riverton City Council will meet in a work session tonight at 7 p.m. at City Hall for a discussion on the city’s fireworks code and a review of new City of Riverton Logo concepts.

The meeting is open to the public. The agenda is copied below:

