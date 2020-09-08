Power out in Pavillion; School is closed at FCSD#6

Breaking News
A power outage impacting Pavillion has forced the closure of school today at Fremont County…
The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports that Highway 28 over South Pass is closed due…
The region saw wet heavy snow fall overnight with rain changing to snow last evening…
Jun 29, 1916 - Sep 3, 2020 Madge Webber, 104, of Riverton passed away on…
Oct 11, 1942 - Sep 2, 2020 Beloved Riverton resident and business owner Colleen Weakland…
Labor Day, the first Monday in September, is a creation of the labor movement and…
The Grand Loop road between Old Faithful and West Thumb remains open today after being…
Members of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission will meet September…
A strong cold front will make its way across the area today. Rain will change…
The Sky People Higher Education Scholarship at the University of Wyoming has reached $100,000, thanks…