Breaking News

Power out in Pavillion; School is closed at FCSD#6

News Director
Article Updated: September 8, 2020
Comments Off on Power out in Pavillion; School is closed at FCSD#6

A power outage impacting Pavillion has forced the closure of school today at Fremont County School District #6, the Wind River Schools according to Superintendent Troy Zickefoose.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: