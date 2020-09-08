PAWS & Pearls Silent Auction

The PAWS for Life Animal League is unable to host their annual PAWS & Pearls event, and they need YOUR help! Your local shelter has a lot of funds to raise in order to keep serving the Riverton Community. This silent auction gives you a chance to bid on great items and raffles–with that warm fuzzy feeling that goes along with helping out the shelter.

Here’s how it works:

Visit the PAWS for Life Animal League Facebook Page. View their album called Paws and Pearls Facebook Silent Auction. Be mindful that some posts have minimum bids, and get your competitive spirit on in the comments! The Silent Auction runs through the month of September, so check in periodically for new items or to bid on your favorites!

Additionally, this event comes with raffles like a Pearl Necklace from the Golden Buffalo, and a raffle for a 2002 Volvo V40. See those posts with info and other silent auction items below!

Jerome and The Golden Buffalo have very generously donated this exquisite strand of pearls for Paws to raffle. They… Posted by Paws for Life Animal League – Riverton Animal Adoption Center on Monday, September 7, 2020

Car Raffle!!We are raffling off a 2002 Volvo V40 that was left to us to benefit the crittters in our care. Jeff at… Posted by Paws for Life Animal League – Riverton Animal Adoption Center on Sunday, September 6, 2020







































