More Campaign Signs Stolen; Windows broken; Storm caused alarms

Arrests/Citations – Sept. 4-8

Richard William Kingston, 73, Lander, Public Intoxication

LaRae Shakespeare, 41, Fort Washakie, was cited for Public Intoxication

Kevin Hebah, 38, Fort Washakie was cited for allegedly shoplifting a $17 bottle of alcohol from Mr. D’s Food Center.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Blotter – Sept. 4-8

Another incident of a political campaign sign that was stolen was reported to Lander Police from an address on South 4th.

Windows were broken out of a business in the 600 block of Main Street and police caught up with the suspects. Information collected during an investigation was forwarded to the county attorney’s office for possible filing of charges.

Six reports of alarms going off at various locations in Lander were called in during the wee hours of Tuesday, apparently a result of the storm.