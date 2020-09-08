Lander Zoning Ordinance up tonight at Council meeting

The City Council of Lander meets in regular session tonight at the Community and Convention Center on Buena Vista Drive at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be offered on Zoom.

The item on the agenda that will be of most interest based on last week’s work session that drew 120 residents, is the third reading of Ordinance 1236 – Amending Title 4 – Zoning of the City Code Book. Substantial opposition to this zoning change has emerged. The changes, according to the city council documents, are to create more affordable housing in Lander with multi=family units to be approved per city lot.

The meeting agenda is copied below:

CITY OF LANDER

AGENDA

September 8, 2020

6:00 p.m.

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

LANDER COMMUNITY CENTER

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/99691702500



Or dial in 253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 996 9170 2500





Consent Agenda Regular Meeting Minutes – August 11, 2020 Work Session Meeting Minutes – August 25, 2020 Special Session Meeting Minutes – September 1, 2020 Bills and Claims



Resolutions Resolution No. 1187 – A resolution authorizing an application to the Wyoming Water Development Commission for funding of the Level III Well Construction



Ordinances

Ordinance 1239 – An ordinance updating the franchise agreement with Black Hill Energy.

Ordinance 1238 – An ordinance rezoning 28.7 acres located in the NE1/4 of TWP 33N, RNG 99 W, Section 20 South of Smith Creek Road from R-5 Multifamily Residential to A – Agricultural Ordinance 1236 – Amending Title 4 – Zoning of the City Code Book Advertisement



New Business Authorize Mayor to sign contract with Southwest Counseling Service Approve CWC Lander Recreation Program Proposal Award bid for 2 – 2020 or 2021 Polaris Ranger 570 from Wind River Power Sports for $22,941.06 Award bid for 1- 2021 Ram 2500 Reg Cab Pickup from Fremont Motors for $29,487.00 Award bid for 1- 2021 Ram 3500 SRW Pickup from Fremont Motors for $30,494.00. Award Bid for 4 – 2021 Ram 1500 Reg Cab Pickups from Fremont Motors for $116,044.00. Award Bid for 2020 Skid Steer Loader from Bobcat of the Bighorns for $90,443.02 Authorize Mayor to sign Engagement Letter from Fagnant, Lewis & Brinda, P.C. for the 6/30/20 Financial Statement Approve the job description for Patrol Sergeant to add “other duties as assigned” as this verbiage is included in all other job descriptions. Authorize Mayor to sign General services agreement for 2020-2023 with the following contractors: Artery Construction, Bornhoft Construction, Patrick Construction Inc., Wilson Brothers, and Ellis Concrete Authorize Mayor to sign General Services Agreement for Engineering Services for 2020-2023 with the following firms: T-O Engineers, DOWL, Strike Consulting Group, Gores Engineering, HDR Engineering, Inberg Miller Engineers, WHSmith, APEX Engineers, Sage Engineering Group, SolTerra Discussion of Code Enforcement including job description (no action)

Executive Session – If Needed