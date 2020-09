Preliminary snowfall totals from last night and this morning’s storm showed the most local accumulations occurred in the Lander area with up to 10 inches. Atlantic City also received 10 inches while the Dubois area received six inches, Hudson, Pavillion, Midvale and Thermopolis 4 inches, and 2.5 inches at the Riverton airport. Ten Sleep reported one inch of snow in Washakie County.

The most snowfall recorded was on Casper Mountain where 18 inches fell.