Hunting Accident; Climber Death; 18 Power Lines Down

Arrests/Citations – Sept. 4-8

Dennison Antelope, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Strangulation of a Household Member, Domestic Battery

Karl Warrior, 55, Riverton, Arrested. Reckless Endangering

The Fremont County Detention Center has an inmate population of 128 today, with four of those inmates being held outside of the county.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Blotter – Sept. 4-8

A theft of yard sale signs was reported in the Garden North Subdivision on Friday.

Under investigation is an incident in which a pickup truck struck a concrete block outside of the Kinnear Store. The driver was reported to be intoxicated.

Deputies were called to Bass Lake Saturday morning after an individual there reportedly “took control” of the boat dock. The party was advised that he could not block the boat dock or the parking areas.

Under investigation is the theft of $2,100 from a bank account after a woman’s truck was ransacked.

A climber fell to her death on Pingora Peak in the Cirque of the Towers of the Wind River Range Saturday afternoon. The climber was apparently rappelling down the south buttress of the mountain when she fell some 400 feet or more and died at the scene. An investigation is underway.

Advertisement

A dog that entered a yard in the 1900 block of Webbwood Road was killed by a guard dog at that residence Sunday morning.

A Sheriff’s report indicated a call of a person overboard on a boat at Boysen Reservoir at 10:46 Sunday morning was a false report. The incident is under further investigation.

A post-hole digger was apparently stolen from an address in Bonneville. The theft was reported Sunday morning.

An apparent hunting accident on South Pass Sunday resulted in a man suffering a severe leg laceration with a hunting knife. He was taken from the area by Fremont County Search and Rescue and county deputies.

A “T-bone” crash was reported near Dubois Sunday evening near milepost 27. No other details were available.

There were 18 reports of downed power lines in the Ethete, Fort Washakie and mostly Lander areas Monday evening and Tuesday morning. There were also four grass fires reported over the weekend and fire units responded to one traffic crash reported near Hudson.

There was one coroner’s call over the weekend.