First snow of the season overnight continues today

The region saw wet heavy snow fall overnight with rain changing to snow last evening and continuing overnight. Initial snowfall reports indicated from two to four inches in the Riverton area.

Snow showers will taper off north to south as the day progresses according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. The southern part of the state will see gusty winds throughout the day. Low temperatures tonight will be bitterly cold.

The Wind River Basin Forecast:

Snow showers before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of snow showers after 5pm. Patchy blowing snow before 9am. High near 37. Windy, with a north northeast wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Advertisement

Today’s high temperatures will be 43°F in Worland, 42°F in Thermopolis, 40°F in Shoshoni, 36°F in Riverton, 33°F in Lander, 32°F in Dubois and 31°F at Jeffrey City.

Tonight’s low temperatures are predicted to be 17°F in Dubois, 20°F in Jeffrey City, 25°F in both Lander and Riverton, 26°F in Thermopolis, 26°F in Thermpolis, 28°F in Worland, and 30°F in Shoshoni.