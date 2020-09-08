DUI Arrest; Dirt Bike Stolen; Counterfeit $20s reported

Arrests/Citations – Sept. 4-8

Chelsea Coburn, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Kruz Beckers, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Wendall Antelope, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

An 18-year-old male from Lander was issued a citation for a theft at Walmart

Kimberly Washington, 40, Arapahoe. Arrested. Domestic Battery

A 14-year-old Riverton male was cited for use of a controlled substance

Jacob Lujan, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Steven Bushyhead, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Blotter – Sept. 4-8

Merchants in Riverton continue to report receiving counterfeit $20 bills. The latest incidents were in the 300 and 800 blocks of South Federal.

A report is pending on the reported theft of a blue and white dirt bike from the 400 block of North Second East.

A man who left his wallet in an unlocked vehicle at the Rivercity Bar came out to find the wallet missing.