DUI Arrest; Dirt Bike Stolen; Counterfeit $20s reported

Arrests/Citations – Sept. 4-8
Chelsea Coburn, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Kruz Beckers, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Wendall Antelope, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
An 18-year-old male from Lander was issued a citation for a theft at Walmart
Kimberly Washington, 40, Arapahoe. Arrested. Domestic Battery
A 14-year-old Riverton male was cited for use of a controlled substance
Jacob Lujan, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Steven Bushyhead, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Blotter – Sept. 4-8
Merchants in Riverton continue to report receiving counterfeit $20 bills. The latest incidents were in the 300 and 800 blocks of South Federal.
A report is pending on the reported theft of a blue and white dirt bike from the 400 block of North Second East.
A man who left his wallet in an unlocked vehicle at the Rivercity Bar came out to find the wallet missing.