Dino didn’t look happy today when being installed on West Main Street’s Pit Stop

Article Updated: September 8, 2020
Dino the Sinclair Oil Company’s mascot and logo wasn’t looking all that happy this morning when the big green dinosaur was being installed at the West Main Pit Stop. While the snow was flying, Dino was being anchored to his new home next to the Pit Stop.

