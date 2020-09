The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a 35-year-old Colorado woman fell while descending Pingora Peak in the Cirque of the Towers of the Wind River Range and died at the scene Saturday. The woman, whose identity was not released, fell some 400 feet or more while rappelling down the South Buttress of the mountain.

The incident is under investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.