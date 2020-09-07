Yellowstone’s Lone Star Fire Expanded Sunday to 1,500 acres

The Grand Loop road between Old Faithful and West Thumb remains open today after being closed yesterday due to dense smoke and a growing fire. The Lone Star Fire remains active today with gusty winds expected to fuel growth.

The fire spread yesterday by torching and limited crowning as it burned to the east and northeast, with a significant column building in the afternoon. It grew to an estimated 1,500 acres, with mapping in-progress to determine current size.

The road may close at any time due to increased fire activity, smoke, and low visibility.

Stay informed! For up-to-date road information, visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.

Trails and campsites in the Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser area are closed.

A second view of the area that has burned, about 1,500 acres.