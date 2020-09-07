State Parks Commission is Meeting Virtually on Friday

Members of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission will meet September 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Google Hangouts. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 1 405-355-2170, Pin: 297 522 320#.

During the meeting, the Commission will hear agency and division updates. They will also receive an update on the COVID-19 effect on the department and a budget update. The Commission will also undertake the Land and Water Conservation Fund Open Project Selection Process.

The Commission has advisory responsibility for the agency which involves the planning, acquisition, development and management of all state parks, the State Trails Program, State Recreation Areas, State Historic Sites and Archaeology sites and Outdoor Recreation Office.

The Commission also advises the Wyoming State Museum, Wyoming Arts Council, the official State Records Center and Archives, the Office of the State Archaeologist, historical research activities, the State Historic Preservation Office and the Cultural Trust Fund.

Members of the Commission are: President Julie Greer, Sheridan; Vice PresidentRobert Tyrrell, DDS, Star Valley Ranch; Aaron Bannon, Lander; Wayne Deahl, Torrington; Kathy Lenz, Sundance; Dudley Gardner, Ph.D, Rock Springs; Chuck Engebretsen, Lost Springs; Don Schmalz, Cody; and Sue Peters, Riverton.