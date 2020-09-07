Monday is Labor Day – The Traditional end of Summer

Labor Day, the first Monday in September, is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.

What else is Labor Day?

• It began in 1894

• For many, it is the unofficial end of summer

• As a national holiday, banks and financial institutions and government offices are closed today, and that includes mail delivery.

Enjoy your day!